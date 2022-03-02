GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.