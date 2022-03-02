Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $79.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,396 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 208,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

