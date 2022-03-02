Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

NYSE EDR opened at 30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 31.73 and a 200 day moving average of 28.73. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

