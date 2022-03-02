American International Group Inc. Sells 4,770 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 77,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after acquiring an additional 282,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 447,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.