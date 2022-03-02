American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $152.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $2,781,198. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

