Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $809.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

