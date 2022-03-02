DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $2.51

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $175.28 million and $12.59 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.06781423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.74 or 1.00098231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,960,533 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.