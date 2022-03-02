Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 6.4%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.32. 1,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 839,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.
The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a P/E ratio of 359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Baozun by 17.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
