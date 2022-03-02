Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 6.4%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.32. 1,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 839,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a P/E ratio of 359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Baozun by 17.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

