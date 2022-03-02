United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.48. 147,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,136,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

