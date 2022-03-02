Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

NYSE:WK opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

