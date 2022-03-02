United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics reported dismal fourth-quarter results, missing estimates on both counts. However, demand for United Therapeutics' treprostinil medicines, Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is strong despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. Its newly launched expanded indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso and pipeline have the potential to drive long-term growth. The company is progressing rapidly toward its goal of 6,000 patients on Tyvaso therapy by 2022. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing. Importantly, though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. The potential impact of Remodulin generics is also a concern. The CRL to Tyvaso DPI NDA also delayed the therapy’s approval.”

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

