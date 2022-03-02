Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vaxart, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Vaxart in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 393,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vaxart by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.