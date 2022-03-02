Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $145.13 and last traded at $144.91, with a volume of 23685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.