SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.42

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.42 and last traded at $115.06, with a volume of 600290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.