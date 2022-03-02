Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.42

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$83.42 and last traded at C$83.65, with a volume of 1366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$899.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.95.

Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

