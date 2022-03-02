Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.42

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$83.42 and last traded at C$83.65, with a volume of 1366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$899.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.95.
Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)
