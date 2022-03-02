Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Up 953.3% in February

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,400 shares, a growth of 953.3% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kojamo Oyj from €23.30 ($26.18) to €22.75 ($25.56) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

