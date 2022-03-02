Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 249.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,915 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

In related news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRG shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $727.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.