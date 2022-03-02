Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTX opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $904.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

