Millennium Management LLC Sells 210,074 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210,074 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 602.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,605,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

