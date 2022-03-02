Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 7.5%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 262,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,146,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.