Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

GCAC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34. Growth Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

