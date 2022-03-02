Short Interest in Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Drops By 71.4%

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPLT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Home Plate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,882,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,787,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

