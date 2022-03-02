FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60. FedEx reported earnings per share of $3.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $20.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $21.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $23.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $214.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.51 and a 200-day moving average of $244.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 52 week low of $206.31 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

