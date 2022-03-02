Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.14.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

