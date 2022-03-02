SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

SEAS opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

