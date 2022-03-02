Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

