Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 390,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

SFT stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

