Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 297,600 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 759,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TrueCar in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 152.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

