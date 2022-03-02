Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.58. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.