Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.25.

PPL opened at C$44.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$32.88 and a 1 year high of C$44.77. The firm has a market cap of C$24.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

