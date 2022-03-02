Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 87,680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

