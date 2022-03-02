Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Legrand SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legrand in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legrand’s FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.09. Legrand has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

