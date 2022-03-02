Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTA stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

