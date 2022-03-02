Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 977.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,995,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,835,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NEWT opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 99.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

