Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,485 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.