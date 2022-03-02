California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.29). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

