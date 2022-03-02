Centiva Capital LP Sells 824 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.74 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

