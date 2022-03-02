Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Snap were worth $100,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,248,850 shares of company stock worth $48,208,790 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

