National Pension Service Has $110.16 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $110,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after buying an additional 334,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

