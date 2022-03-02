National Pension Service Buys 2,317 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Stryker were worth $117,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.34. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

