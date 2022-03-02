Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Sells $48,841.36 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

