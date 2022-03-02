Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 212,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,326,608 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 149,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

