Brokerages Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $4.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to report $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $4.81. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $19.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $22.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.99 to $27.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

SBNY stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.