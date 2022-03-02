MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 40,986 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

