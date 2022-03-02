$0.48 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TriState Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TriState Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriState Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

