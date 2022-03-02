UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,928 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Loews were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Loews by 13,133.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 521.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 359,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Loews by 46.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after buying an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Loews by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Loews by 57.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,314. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE L opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $48.16 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

