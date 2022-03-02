Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,156,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

