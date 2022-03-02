Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 60,124 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPER. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $5,886,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $4,789,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 917,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

