UBS Group AG Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.