UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.